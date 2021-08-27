Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: 9 new locations of interest, total number declines

A daily wrap of all the main developments in the Covid-19 Delta outbreak as New Zealand is plunged into lockdown for the fifth time. Video / Mark Mitchell / Brett Phibbs

Six buses are among 9 new locations of interest added to Auckland's list, while the total number of locations has dropped.

Spanning from Tuesday, August 11 to Tuesday, August 17, the new locations also include sections of the University of Auckland's city campus, Manakau super clinic and a uniform shop in Wairau junction.

The six others are bus routes around Constellation Dr and St Paul's Church.

A bus ride on August 10 was also briefly added last night, before being removed on Saturday morning.

There has also been an overall drop in the recorded number of locations of interest.

There are currently 480 events involving 364 locations, down from 504 events involving 380 locations last night.

Most of this change is due to the removal of 24 events that occurred on August 10.

Friday's Covid update from the Ministry of Health said locations of interest would be removed from the website after 18 days.

"This is because after this time, they no longer pose a public health risk," read the statement.

"This is because the risk to the community is further reduced based on the adherence to Alert Level 4 requirements."

People who have been at locations of interest are asked to be tested immediately and isolate at home for 14 days from the date of last exposure.

As all new locations of interest are pre-lockdown, some are listed for dates more than 14 days ago.

The new locations were added at 8pm on Friday night, 10 days after the country was first plunged back into alert level 4 restrictions following the detection of Covid-19 in the community.

Yesterday 70 new cases were added to the ballooning outbreak, bringing the total number to 347, of which 14 were in Wellington.

There are now hundreds of locations of interest listed on the Ministry of Health website, the majority of which are in Auckland.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern yesterday announced that all of the country south of Auckland would move down to alert level 3 from 11.59pm on Tuesday.

A firm decision would be made for Auckland and Northland on Monday, but Ardern said it was likely those regions would see another week at level 4, and even two more for Auckland.