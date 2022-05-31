The cost of building Christchurch's multi-use arena has jumped significantly with the contractor reporting it could increase by up to $150 million. Photo / Supplied

The cost of building Christchurch's multi-use arena has jumped significantly with the contractor reporting it could increase by up to $150 million.

The final design and construct submission from lead contractor BESIX Watpac has been received. That, along with projected volatility in the commodity market, has increased the expected price to $683 million.

The opening date is also expected to be delayed once again, until April 2026.

Te Kaha project delivery limited chairman Barry Bragg said BESIX Watpac has been asked to bring the costs down and to provide a fixed price over the next week to eliminate any risk to the Christchurch City council of more cost escalations.

"We are very concerned that the overheated construction market has driven this project so far over budget," Bragg said.

The risk of the build cost for the area rising from the budgeted $533m had already been signalled, given the impacts of the pandemic and the war in Ukraine on the global commodity market and supply chains.

"However, we did not expect the cost to escalate to this level."

Council chief executive Dawn Baxendale said the significantly increased costs were "very worrying".

She said if Te Kaha Project Delivery Limited cannot bring the project more in line with the budget, the council will need to decide whether it wants to increase the budget, scale back the project or halt it.

"The council is going to have to make some very difficult choices because it is clear that building the city a multi-use arena will be far more expensive than envisaged," she said.

The council may choose to complete the detailed design and then reprice the project in the market when prices may have come down, Baxendale said.

"We will need to consult with the community about the additional funding and will continue to work closely with our Crown partners."

A report recommending the council begin consulting the public will be presented to the

council meeting on June 9. If approved, consultation will start on June 10.