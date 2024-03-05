There will be traffic management across several sites in the Coromandel Peninsula.

Road works across the Coromandel Peninsula will mean more delays for road users.

New Zealand Transport Agency Waka Kotahi said that from mid-March, contractors would be working with stop/go traffic management at up to 10 locations.

From April, work would also be carried out on SH2 in the Karangahake Gorge and SH27 at Kaihere.

NZTA Regional Manager Infrastructure Delivery Waikato/Bay of Plenty, Jo Wilton said the agency had paused all but essential activity over the summer holidays, but now that the peak period was over, motorists would see teams working at numerous sites.

“We understand this will mean delays for road users and thank them for their patience. Coromandel’s highway network remains vulnerable because of the unstable natural environment, and exposed coastal areas.

“Repairing the remaining damaged sites as quickly as possible is essential for ensuring the resilience of the Coromandel.”

Upcoming works include:

● Works at Whiritoa Hill

Contractors resealed a section of SH25 near the Whiritoa Hill summit overnight this week.

NZTA expected work to be done today [March 7], however, temporary speed limits are still in place while the new seal beds and line markings are completed.

A map of road works happening across the Coromandel Peninsula. Image / New Zealand Transport Agency Waka Kotahi

● Closures at Ruamahunga

On Friday, March 8 and every following second Friday, there will be rolling 20-minute road closures between 12 noon and 2pm on SH25A at Ruamahanga. These are needed so a helicopter can deliver supplies for contractors working to stabilise the slip.

● Coromandel state highway recovery programme

Work to repair damage caused by last summer’s extreme weather events continues at several sites across Coromandel’s state highway network.

While the slip that closed SH25A was the most significant, there were another 50 major slip sites and further damage caused by surface flooding at multiple locations across the wider network.

This work will continue throughout this year.

These works will cause delays for road users and NZTA will monitor impacts to achieve the right balance of speed of delivery against disruption to road users.

● SH2 Waihī to Ōmokoroa

At Sharp Rd, roundabout construction is underway with significant activity on the southbound lanes. There will be intermittent stop/go in place which may cause longer delays, however, typically there will be minor delays of one to 2 minutes.

In the Athenree Gorge, lane shifts and speed restrictions are in place while line markings are changed.

● SH25 Coromandel

Recovery work is underway along SH25 to repair damage caused by last summer’s severe weather. The sites include Wharekaho and Pumpkin Hill. Stop/go traffic management will be in place at these locations.

