Confusing road markings stump K Rd motorists

Double left-turning arrows stump motorists on K Rd. Photo / Supplied

Central Auckland motorists have been left stumped by puzzling road markings on Karangahape Rd.

Two left-turning arrows have appeared in adjoining lanes at the intersection of K Rd, Ponsonby Rd and Great North Rd.

The markings have sparked warnings on social media, with claims it was a "stuff up" by Auckland Transport and an accident waiting to happen.

"Warning to locals and cyclists," one person wrote on Facebook.

"The council has accidentally painted two straight + left turn arrows on the Kroad/Ponsonby Gt North Road intersection. I witnessed a very near miss. This is really dangerous for people on bikes/motorcycles. I've reported to Auckland Council but they said it could take up to 10 working days to fix."

A post on social media warns motorists and cyclists to take care at the confusing intersection. Photo / Supplied

AT spokesman Mark Hannan confirmed the transport body had been made aware of the issue yesterday and moved quickly to put it right.

He said the left-hand inside lane was supposed to be closed to traffic and marked off by a fence while enhancement work occurred on K Rd.

But at some point the fence appeared to have been moved back to the kerb, mistakenly giving motorists the option of two different lanes from which to turn left.

AT was unsure who had moved the fence, but Hannan said K Rd was well known for its boisterous merrymakers, particularly on Friday and Saturday nights.

He confirmed it was never AT's intention to have two adjoining left-turning lanes at the intersection.

"Absolutely not. That wouldn't work at all."

AT was alerted to the issue about 4pm yesterday and the problem was rectified by 6pm.

It is not known how long the two left-turning lanes had been in operation but AT was not aware of any accidents.