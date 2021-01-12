Citycare worker dies in two-truck crash in Christchurch

A person has died in a two-truck crash in Christchurch. Photo / NZH

A Citycare worker has died in a crash involving two trucks in Christchurch.

Emergency services were called to the crash near the intersection of Roberts Rd and Pound Rd in Islington about 3.25am.

Citycare is owned by the Christchurch City Council, executive chairman Bryan Jamison confirmed one of their employees died in the crash.

Citycare is saddened by the fatal road traffic accident that occurred this morning and extends its condolences to the family and friends of the deceased worker.

"Citycare has ensured notifications to the appropriate authorities and will cooperate with the Police, Coroner, and WorkSafe New Zealand in their investigations into what occurred."

Citycare will also conduct its own investigation to see if any lessons can be learned.

It is too early at this stage to speculate on the cause(s) of the incident, Jamison said.

The Serious Crash Unit attended the crash and an investigation is under way.

A St John spokesman said one person was taken to Christchurch Hospital with minor injuries.