National leader Christopher Luxon is in London for the coronation. File photo / Alex Burton

National leader Christopher Luxon has put out a public invitation to Kiwis in London asking them to join him for a drink to celebrate King Charles III’s coronation.

Luxon posted in the Facebook group Kiwis in London Chat saying he would be at the Two Chairmen pub in Westminster on May 5 at 6pm.

“No doubt many of you will be enjoying coronation celebrations over the weekend, if you’re in Westminster on Friday night, I’d love to say gidday,” he wrote.

“I’ll be at a pub so feel free to come along for a drink.”

Luxon has previously revealed he doesn’t drink alcohol.

Members of the 35,000-strong group responded to the post, with one posting a gif of former Labour Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern along with the query “Can we bring a plus one? Asking for a friend . . .”

Others commented it was time to “dust the blue suit off” and noted “two ticks blue”.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins is also in London for the coronation, and this week revealed the new King had gifted him a tray of sausage rolls.

Hipkins was all smiles as he met with King Charles ahead of this weekend’s coronation - and told media they had shared conversations about a range of issues affecting New Zealand as a country and the Kiwi public; including the recovery effort after Cyclone Gabrielle.

“The King’s been closely following the recovery from the flooding and the cyclone and so he had wanted to talk about that - and that led into a broader conversation about climate change,” he said.

King Charles gifted Prime Minister Chris Hipkins warm sausage rolls after their meeting at Buckingham Palace on May 3. Photo / Katie Scotcher / RNZ

“The King has a really active interest in New Zealand; having been a regular visitor to New Zealand and I’m sure he’ll intend to continue to be a regular visitor in the future.”

Hipkins also proudly showed off a tray of sausage rolls he said had been gifted to him by the King.

Smiling from ear to ear, he posed with the small tinfoil tray, which had been lined with a white doile and looked to have held about five sausage rolls.

There were only two left by the time Hipkins started posing for photos with it.