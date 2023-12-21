Police have launched a homicide investigation after a person has died in a fatal stabbing in Christchurch in the early hours of today.

Emergency services were called to an incident at Wycola Park in the western suburb of Hei Hei at around 2am.

Detective Inspector Nicola Reeves said one person is in police custody as they launched a homicide inquiry.

Police were called to the car-park of Wycola Park in Hei Hei around 1:50am where a man in his late 20s was found dead with stab wounds.

“Inquiries are ongoing to formally identify the man and advise his next of kin,” Reeves said.

Another man, aged 36, was found at the location was taken into custody.

Reeves said he is “assisting police with inquiries in relation to an assault”.

“A number of other people are also assisting police and officers are not seeking anyone else in relation to the death at this stage,” she said.

“Police would like to reassure locals that this was an isolated incident and we do not believe there is any risk to the public.”

Cordons remain in place and the public can expect to see an increased police presence in Hei Hei as officers continue their investigation, Reeves added.

More to come