Abdul Aziz Wahabzadah was hailed a hero in the wake of the March 15, 2019 attacks for saving lives at the Linwood mosque in Christchurch. Photo / George Heard

A “hero” who chased the Christchurch terrorist away from one of the mosques has appeared in court on a charge of assault.

Abdul Aziz Wahazadah, 50, who chased the gunman from the Linwood Islamic Centre during the 2019 Christchurch terror attacks, denies the assault charge and has elected a judge alone trial.

In 2022, Aziz’s bravery was recognised at a special ceremony where he was hailed a hero.

Aziz picked up a discarded rifle and shouted provocations at the gunman to divert his attention, with the intention of preventing further loss of life at the Linwood Islamic Centre.

He chased the terrorist to his car and threw the rifle at the back window, smashing it, before the gunman drove off with Aziz chasing after him down Linwood Ave.

“Mr Aziz’s brave actions deterred the gunman from re-entering this mosque to kill and maim others and ultimately forced the gunman to flee the mosque,” the citation said.

On Tuesday Aziz appeared at the Christchurch District Court where he represented himself on one charge of assault with intent to injure on March 8. He pleaded not guilty.

He was remanded on bail and will next appear in court in July.

Emily Moorhouse is a Christchurch-based Open Justice journalist at NZME. She joined NZME in 2022. Before that, she was at the Christchurch Star.











