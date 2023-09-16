Voyager 2023 media awards
Home / New Zealand
Premium

Cold case murder: Could DNA tool finally nab Mellory Manning's killer?

16 minutes to read
Sam Sherwood
By
Sam Sherwood

Senior Journalist - Crime

Nearly 15 years after Mellory Manning’s battered body was found dumped in the Avon River mystery surrounds the identity of those responsible. Could a controversial DNA tool that helped the FBI catch a serial killer Herald senior crime journalist Sam Sherwood reports.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

‘She was a human being’

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Operation Dallington

Conviction quashed

The DNA tool

What could’ve been