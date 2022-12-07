Barrington Park, where a woman is understood to have been sexually assaulted. Photo / George Heard

Barrington Park, where a woman is understood to have been sexually assaulted. Photo / George Heard

A 17-year-old has been arrested after a young woman was allegedly sexually assaulted near an alleyway in Christchurch.

The incident took place near the alleyway to Sugden St, Barrington Park about 9pm on Saturday.

On Wednesday evening police arrested a 17-year-old male in relation to the incident. He will appear in the Christchurch Youth Court today.

Police are not seeking anyone else in relation to the incident and thanked members of the public for their assistance.

Detective Senior Sergeant Damon Wells earlier said police were following a number of inquiries following the incident.

“This was a traumatic ordeal and the victim is receiving support from family and friends.”

Wells said he understood the community would be on high alert following news of the assault.

“If you were in the area around the time and noticed anything suspicious please get in contact.”

Anyone with CCTV, dash-cam footage, or any information that may assist police is asked to call 105, or online via https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 using ‘Update My Report’ and quote file number 221204/2416.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.