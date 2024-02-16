Fire and Emergency New Zealand give an update on the Port Hills fire.

As the fire on Christchurch’s Port Hills enters its fourth day today, a cause has yet to be identified and firefighters are still trying to contain it, however, all evacuees have been allowed home.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) Incident Controller Dave Stackhouse said there was a “good window for firefighting” until Sunday when the wind was forecast to pick up.

Stackhouse said “good progress” had been made on Friday, with firefighters “working really hard in some trying conditions up there”.

“That window has allowed us to really put a lot of firefighting effort into the next two days. So to facilitate that, I ask the general public to stay away. Don’t use recreational access to the area ... and allow us to do our job,” he said.

The fire is now 70 per cent contained but there is still work to do. Photo / George Heard

A Fenz spokeswoman told the Herald last night “all residents have been allowed to return home” with some “individual arrangements with [some] depending on their circumstances”.

At 4.30pm, Stackhouse said residents were allowed back if they showed identification at the fire cordon.

Fenz was asking residents who had returned to “exercise caution and be aware that firefighting ... will be continuing, with fire trucks frequently passing up and down the road”.

Returning evacuees were handed flyers advising them that “conditions are unpredictable and can change quickly” with a list of instructions:

At its height, over 100 firefighters, 28 fire engines, 14 helicopters, and two planes were battling the fire on Thursday. The fire spread over an area of about 700ha. Photo / Joe Allison

“Keep a torch, cellphone and shoes beside your bed; Have a cellphone charger ready; Have important documents together and close at hand; Gather some clothes and toiletries suitable for 24-hours - leave them in your car in anticipation.

“Keep pets inside where practicable, and have crates ready to go; You may still see smoke, [but] please don’t be alarmed; But if you can see smoke or flames in a new place please do call 111 and let us know.”

Stackhouse said the fire was burning over a 650ha area with a 14km perimeter: “So that’s where we’re really working hard on the fire line and our fire breaks just to push that black zone back.”

The inferno started about 2pm on Wednesday, and prompted the evacuations of up to 110 houses in Christchurch and the neighbouring Selwyn District. The mayors of both local councils agreed to declare a local state of emergency about 6pm the same day.

Christchurch Port Hills fire early Thursday morning. Photo / George Heard

At its height, over 100 firefighters, 28 fire engines, 14 helicopters, and two planes were battling the fire on Thursday. The fire spread over an area of about 700ha.

The blaze damaged one house and a radio transmitter. A charred, blackened landscape has been left behind.

Worsley Rd resident Anna Spark spoke to the Herald about losing her home.

“I’m still a bit in shock. A bit of panic, I’m without a home right now but I kind of trust people are going to help me, I’ve got my family around me. I’m not going to be homeless,” Spark said.

Crews will continue working over the weekend - and for however long it takes to put the fire out completely. Photo / George Heard

When emergency services showed the Herald their control centre at the top of the mountain range, to the south of Christchurch City, the full effect of the blaze was apparent.

Smouldering trees and a vast expanse of scorched scrubland could be seen over the landscape, plumes of smoke were billowing and trees were consumed by flames.

A charity organisation called the Christchurch Foundation has opened a fund to assist in replanting of trees in the impacted areas.

