Portrait of a killer as a young man: How David Hawken nearly got away with 1995 murder

15 minutes to read
Kurt Bayer
By
Kurt Bayer

South Island Head of News

For more than 20 years, David Hawken tried to put his dark past behind him. Once a feared hoodlum in Christchurch’s rampant gang underbelly, he had moved to the wilds of Central Otago to live he was found guilty. While awaiting trial for murder, he spoke to Herald senior journalist Kurt Bayer in a series of interviews, claiming his innocence and talking candidly about the dark and violent world he came from.

