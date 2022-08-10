Voting opens on Friday 16 September 2022 and closed at noon on Saturday 8 October 2022. Photo / Bevan Conley

Voting opens on Friday 16 September 2022 and closed at noon on Saturday 8 October 2022. Photo / Bevan Conley

OPINION

The countdown is on for who will "run" the garden city.

Not literally - because CEO Dawn Baxendale and her four executives lead the thousands of council staff at council HQ in Hereford St.

But who will be the face of Christchurch - the mayor - our most high-profile elected city official - the person to lead the newly elected councillors after the October 8 local body elections, beyond the legacy left by retiring mayor Lianne Dalziel?

Aspiring mayors have until noon tomorrow to get their names into the hat.

Already there is Mauger and Meates. Phil and David - the two most high profile contenders.

You can add Carl Bromley, founder of the Life Connection Missionary Baptist Fellowship, coffee roaster Mark Chirnside, Tubby Hansen, Stephen Jelley and Peter Wakeman.

Will The Wizard of NZ, John Minto and Raf Manji also join the race?

Christchurch mayor Lianne Dalziel at the Canterbury Earthquake National Memorial 2018. Photo / Martin Hunter

Dalziel was elected in 2013 with a margin of 50,000 and went on to win the mayoralty three times.

Her legacy has been to take the city out of the earthquake zone, through the recovery and rebuild, and resetting the cities future.

As a Christchurch resident I think she has done a pretty good job, one that only the brave would take on, at a time when the community was looking for strong leadership and a safe pair of hands back to normality.

She has "worn" the orange jacket left behind by Sir Bob Parker well - he was another who lead Christchurch from the front, and was the man for the job when the quakes hit.

In fact, if you look back, Christchurch has been gifted a number of strong leaders.

Add Garry Moore, Vicki Buck and Sir Hamish Hay to the list.

They have all certainly left their mark.

Sir Bob Parker on the roof of the City Council building overlooking the city in 2013. Photo / Martin Hunter

Parker saved the Christchurch Town Hall, Dalziel will be remembered as getting the indoor stadium through and under way.

So who to lead Christchurch into the future?

The city that is growing, the second largest in the country, and the biggest economy outside of Auckland.

The population will continue to grow, challenging transportation, add in the effects of climate change effects and the water debate, just to name a few and the challenges will be immense.

The future is so bright and positive. It is a super city.

You will decide who you want to be our front of house for Christchurch, who you want to lead the councillors, make the tough calls, be the city's leader.

Voting papers will soon be in your mailbox - with all the information you should need to make that crucial decision.

The mayor of Christchurch is a pivotal role. The councillors also play a key part in representing you and your community.

Who do you want to lead the best city in New Zealand?