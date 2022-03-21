A couple watch on as fire fighters battle house blaze. Photo / George Heard

Fire crews are still on-site checking for hotspots following a house fire near Kaiapoi.

Emergency services received multiple calls at 8.40am to the blaze on Island Road in Flaxton.

Fire and Emergency shift manager Brodie Keay says he believes the fire has now been put out, and an investigation will get underway to determine the cause.

The wooden house has been badly damaged after it was engulfed in flames.

Fire crews bring the house fire under control. Photo /George Heard

Two crews were sent from Kaiapoi, along with two tankers from Woodend and Rangiora.

Police closed Skewbridge Rd and Ohoka Rd at Mill Rd at one stage, due to thick smoke spilling across the road making driving dangerous for motorists.

Smoke billows from the fire closing the road. Photo / George Heard

FENZ shift manager Brodie Keay says the house was fully involved on arrival.