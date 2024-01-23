Police investigate a car park scam during Foo Fighters concert, co-ordinated treatment strategy for long Covid and leaked report shows links to avoidable deaths. Video / 1News / NZHerald

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon has been targeted by digital creators depicting him touting his “favourite” pornography sites online.

Using a banner in the trademark blue likeness of the National Party’s, it has an image of Luxon and the words “My favourite porno sites”.

It is appearing as an advertisement in a prominent position on popular pornographic website Pornhub.

“Kia ora fellow New Zealanders, this is Chris Luxon!” people read when they click onto the page.

“Today, I am proud to announce my favourite porn sites to help you relax. Cheers and enjoy!”

The domain name chrisluxon.org has also been registered and links to pornographic material.

Luxon told reporters at his first post-Cabinet press conference of the year he has been informed of the advertisement and said: “It’s obviously fake, it’s an issue for the National Party to pick up.”

A National Party spokeswoman said: “We are aware of the website operating with malicious intent against National Party leader Christopher Luxon – the website is fake and not in any way authorised by the National Party and its leader.

“We have reported the website to the relevant authorities – including CERT NZ (New Zealand’s Computer Emergency Response Team) who are investigating the site and its misuse of National Party branding and photos.”

The page provides links to porn, hookup and camera sites that include AdultFriendFinder, F**kbook, Fling.com, Brazzers, BangBros and strip chats.

It also has links to three OnlyFans sites.

A disclaimer on the site, which needed to be clicked on to to be accessed, said the page was “a satire and parody” publication.

“All content contained within this website and on accompanying social media accounts, however similar to real events, is fictitious,” it reads.

“Any real, semi-real or similar names, places, people, products, services and locales are used purely for satirical purposes, and the corresponding story details are purely fictional.”

It said the contents are to be considered “satire, parody, surrealism, and humor” and that any resemblance to actual persons, businesses, or events was entirely coincidental.

They said the images used consisted of original, stock and creative commons photos.

“We have done our best to attribute the creators of such photos based on the information available to us,” it said.

“Use of these works does not suggest that the respective authors endorse us or our use of the images.”

Details of who owns the site’s domain have been redacted on the grounds of privacy.

The page creators have been approached for comment.

Former PMs Jacinda Ardern and John Key; Shane Reti, Simon Gault’s likeness used in scams, deepfakes

Concern over scams and deepfakes involving prominent Kiwis hit headlines two years ago when then-prime minister Jacinda Ardern’s image was manipulated in a video to make it appear she was smoking methamphetamine.

In 2017, former prime minister John Key voiced his outrage that Facebook was refusing to pull posts linking to a fake New Zealand Herald website in which Key was purported to endorse Bitcoin.

More recently, Health Minister Shane Reti distanced himself from a fake nail fungal remedy advert that claimed he was endorsing their formula and insisted Facebook took down the content.

Scammers posted an image of the National politician and doctor alongside a caption attributed to him: “Shane Reti: nail fungus infects the blood and causes necrosis. There is a solution, but it’s not for everyone.”

Reti said the advertisements are fake and his office has contacted Facebook, which is looking into the matter.

It came on the back of chef and entrepreneur Simon Gault’s weight loss supplement scam in which multiple posts circulated on social media using his image.

The scam included fake screenshots of articles claiming to be written by the Herald.

What recourse does Luxon have?

Brent Carey, the chief executive of New Zealand’s online safety watchdog Netsafe, said people could report image-based abuse to them at Netsafe and they would follow up with the content host or website service provider to investigate whether it breached the law.

Carey said if the matter couldn’t be resolved between parties through mediation, people could make a civil complaint to the District Court. Other areas of law, such as intellectual property and defamation could also be relevant, he said.

“Under the Harmful Digital Communications Act, if you’ve suffered serious emotional distress because of online material, you can apply to the District Court for it to take action to fix the problem.

“For example, [the District Court could] order the material to be taken down or order the person responsible to apologise to you,” Carey said.

Raphael Franks is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. He joined the Herald as a Te Rito cadet in 2022.