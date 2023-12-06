Pisa testing shows where Kiwi kids are failing academically, Wellington’s Mayor opens up about drunken night out and safety concerns in the country’s biggest city in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

A child has been left with serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Browns Bay on Auckland’s North Shore this afternoon.

A police spokesperson said they responded to the crash near the intersection of Bayside Dr and Beach Rd around 3.14pm.

“The pedestrian, a child, has sustained serious but not life-threatening injuries. They have been transported to hospital,” police said.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said one vehicle attended the traffic incident and one patient was treated.

The patient was transported to Starship Children’s Hospital in a serious condition.

“An investigation will be conducted into the circumstances of the crash,” police said.

BEACH RD - ROAD CLOSED - 4:10PM

Beach Rd is closed between Philson Terrace and Browns Bay Road due to a crash. Please follow detour of emergency services at the scene. ^CO pic.twitter.com/CNzmMzIzZ6 — Auckland Transport Travel Alerts (@AT_TravelAlerts) December 6, 2023

Traffic management was being put in place while enquiries were being made at the scene.

Auckland Transport said as a result of the crash, Beach Rd is closed between Philson Tce and Browns Bay Rd.

Emergency services are providing a detour at the scene and commuters are asked to follow their direction.



