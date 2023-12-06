Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Child seriously injured, transported to Starship Hospital after struck by car in Browns Bay

NZ Herald
Quick Read
Pisa testing shows where Kiwi kids are failing academically, Wellington’s Mayor opens up about drunken night out and safety concerns in the country’s biggest city in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

A child has been left with serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Browns Bay on Auckland’s North Shore this afternoon.

A police spokesperson said they responded to the crash near the intersection of Bayside Dr and Beach Rd around 3.14pm.

“The pedestrian, a child, has sustained serious but not life-threatening injuries. They have been transported to hospital,” police said.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said one vehicle attended the traffic incident and one patient was treated.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

The patient was transported to Starship Children’s Hospital in a serious condition.

“An investigation will be conducted into the circumstances of the crash,” police said.

Traffic management was being put in place while enquiries were being made at the scene.

Auckland Transport said as a result of the crash, Beach Rd is closed between Philson Tce and Browns Bay Rd.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Emergency services are providing a detour at the scene and commuters are asked to follow their direction.


Latest from New Zealand