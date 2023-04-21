Voyager 2022 media awards
Special investigation: Why getting cataract surgery depends on where you live

10 minutes to read
Nicholas Jones
By
Nicholas Jones

Political Reporter

People with debilitating cataracts are being declined surgery that they would easily qualify for if they lived in Auckland. Nicholas Jones investigates.

Cataracts have blurred Elizabeth Kerslake’s world and often cause headaches.

On sunny days

A system to prioritise patients

One national threshold

Optometrists ‘caught in the middle’