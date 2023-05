Police were called to the crash around 5.35am. Photo / NZME

Two people were taken to hospital after a crash near Te Teko this morning.

Police were called to a two-car crash around 5.35am, near the intersection of State Highway 30 and SH34.

A spokesman said one vehicle was on its side and blocking the road.

He said two people were injured and taken to Whakatāne Hospital, one in a serious condition, and the other with minor injuries.