Emergency services were called to a car fire this morning on Te Puke Highway.

Police were called to the burning car on the side of the road between Collins Lane and Jellicoe St around 6.40am.

A spokeswoman said officers at the scene advised that the occupants were out of the car.

She said this may have caused slight delays but the vehicle was not blocking the road.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand arrived and extinguished the fire.