The former Panguru home of Dame Whina Cooper (inset) pictured in its current state. Photo / Derelict NZ

Nearly 30 years have passed since Dame Whina Cooper died but her memory has remained at the forefront of many minds. A photo posted online showing the rundown state of the legendary Māori land rights campaigner’s former Far North home has sparked calls for it to become a protected national treasure.

Cooper, her husband William Cooper and their children lived in the Panguru home before the whānau sold up and moved to Auckland in 1949 after William died suddenly from a heart attack.

A picture of the West Coast Rd home was posted on was on the Derelict NZ Facebook page, run by an artist called Harley who documents buildings well past their heyday around the country.

The sight sparked more than a thousand comments, among which were numerous calls for the trailblazer’s former home to be restored and protected.

Cooper’s daughter Hinerangi Puru-Cooper was warmed that people wanted to see the home restored and protected as it appeared to be an ordinary house but in fact, harboured history.

“It was a nice house and a peaceful home,” the 87-year-old said.

“I never saw violence in our house. You go back and think about what’s really happening with a lot of people today, it’s really sad sometimes when you hear those stories.”

While the home appeared small, it had four bedrooms and was made out of kauri.

“At the back, Mum always had a storeroom and she had also a place where she kept all her vegetables ... she had the house cow,” Puru-Cooper said.

Food was cooked on a wood stove, water had to be heated up.

“It was a real country house,” Puru-Cooper said.

She recalled the beautiful rose garden tended by her dad, and which she helped weed.

Puru-Cooper said one of the reasons her mum decided to sell up, when she was around 15 years old, was because the area was prone to floods. However, the home stayed in familiar hands as Cooper sold it to the local shopkeeper at the time.

Nowadays, the house - owned by a “lovely” local family - sits empty, Puru-Cooper said. She still passes it from time to time as she lives down the road in the home her grandfather built, and which Cooper returned to after living in Auckland.

Hinerangi Cooper-Puru has fond memories of the Panguru home she was and her siblings were raised in. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Their former home proved as resilient as Cooper herself as it had survived severe bouts of bad weather. But like Cooper, who was described by her daughter as a “very, very fiery lady” with a “loud voice”, the home stood strong.

“I’m really proud to have great parents and a loving home.”

She said her mum would have liked to have used the home to store much of the memorabilia collected throughout her lifetime.

“I’m hoping that someone will do something just so other people have something to remind them of um.”

While there is a commemorative state of Cooper at the Waipuna marae, unveiled in 2020, her home would offer an even more personal touch, Puru-Cooper said.

“Mum would’ve loved that.”

Dame Whina Cooper pictured in 1989. Photo / NZME

Heritage New Zealand communications manager Adrienne Hannan said no nominations had been received for Cooper’s Panguru home to be included in the New Zealand Heritage List Rārangi Kōrero. Nor had the Far North District Council received any correspondence about it..

The list identifies the country’s significant and valued historical and cultural heritage places. Added sites were usually publicly nominated, however, Hannan said in some cases Heritage New Zealand may be able to help people interested with the start of a nomination.

Inclusion on the list does not protect a place from demolition or alteration unless they are also included in a relevant district plan produced by councils.

Far North District Council’s planning and policy group manager Roger Ackers said historic buildings could receive permanent legal protection through a covenant or via scheduling in the council’s district plan.

He said the council works with government agencies - such as Heritage New Zealand, tangata whenua and the public to identify valued heritage sites and schedule them in the district plan.

As for restoration, owners were responsible for the upkeep of their properties. However, Heritage New Zealand can provide advice, support and in some cases funding to owners to help.

Hannan said when a site does make the list there is no regulatory consequence or legal obligations on property owners regarding restoration or maintenance.

Given that Cooper’s former home is private property, Ackers’ advice to anyone hoping to change its status was to first speak to the owners to gain a full understanding of issues affecting the site.

Heritage New Zealand encouraged people to find out more about the list and nomination process by visiting their website.



