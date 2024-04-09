Police and emergency services are at the scene of an unfolding situation at a property in rural South Auckland.

Authorities are executing what has been confirmed to be a pre-planned search warrant in the area, a police spokesman said.

No other details have been provided by police - only that the situation is ongoing.

Several police officers are at the scene - understood to be near Cherrington Rd in the Papakura and Clevedon area.

Hone Hato St John has referred all inquiries to police.

A number of fire trucks are also on site, according to Newshub, and a police helicopter was also spotted hovering over a property on nearby Creightons Rd.

A number of residents have reported online that authorities have closed off parts of a number of local roads around the Papakura and Hunua areas as a result.

More to come