A breakdown is causing massive delays on Auckland's Southern Motorway this afternoon. Photo / Supplied

There are massive delays on Auckland’s Southern motorway this afternoon following a breakdown.

The far left northbound lane just past the Greenlane off-ramp is blocked by the car. Waka Kotahi NZTA is advising that motorists merge right with care until it is cleared.

SH! SOUTHERN MWY - 3:15PM

Due to a car breakdown, the left northbound lane (1 of 4) is blocked past Greenlane off-ramp. Merge right with care until cleared. ^CO pic.twitter.com/qI1tzU2b6L — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) March 6, 2023

According to Google Maps, the slow-moving traffic is backed up for nearly 10km.