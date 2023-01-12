The stolen bike. Photo / Supplied

An opportunist thief took a bike for a test drive and kept riding into the sunset.

But the not so clever criminal had left his driver’s licence details with the bike owner, who reported the theft and the thief to police.

The West Auckland owner took to a community Facebook page to alert others of the incident. That post has been shared over 200 times, and reposted to stolen bike watch platforms.

“Please keep your eyes out for my bike,” the owner wrote.

“Guy came to test ride it and never came back .

“Number plate B*****

“This is his license if anyone can help with information or know this f***** scumbag please get in touch .

“Have reported it to the police.”

Friends on the Facebook page have offered their condolences on the theft and labeled the thief a dog.

Police said they could not confirm the complaint because of privacy issues.

The owner told the Herald the theft has tested her faith in humanity but the person looked legit, showed proof of funds and even showed his drivers licence.

The owner said: “I’m really finding it hard to believe in anyone at the moment”.



