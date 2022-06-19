Body recovered after Bucklands Beach boat capsize

The body was found today near Bucklands Beach.

Police have recovered a body in the Bucklands Beach area of Auckland a day after a boat carrying three people capsized off the coast.

They say while the body is yet to be formally identified it's believed to be the person missing from the vessel.

Two people made it to shore after the boat capsized at 8pm yesterday, but one person was unaccounted for.

Police and Victim Support are providing support to the families of those involved in this incident at this difficult time.

Police will conduct inquiries on behalf of the coroner, who will release their finding in due course.