Body in car case: Man to be charged with murder after corpse taken to police station

A property was cordoned off after a body was found inside a vehicle that had been brought to a police station. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A man will be charged with murder in relation to the death of a woman whose body was found in a car outside a police station in Auckland.

The 24-year-old was initially charged with an assault-related offence.

The charge has since been upgraded to murder after the victim was found dead inside a car outside the Counties Manukau Police Station in South Auckland last week.

The man is due to appear in the Manukau District Court on Wednesday.

Police said a scene examination has been carried out at a house in Māngere Bridge.

“Police are continuing to establish the circumstances leading to the woman’s death and can confirm the victim and alleged offender were known to each other.”

Formal identification of the woman is still to be completed, police said.

The development comes after a man turned up to the police station last Friday afternoon and approached the counter.

The woman was found dead in a vehicle shortly afterwards.

A Māngere Bridge property was later cordoned off with emergency tape and a white forensic tent put up in the front yard.