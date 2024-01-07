Local iwi Te Aupōuri placed a rāhui on 90 Mile Beach from Bluff to Scott’s Point today after a body washed ashore.

A body has been found on 90 Mile Beach in the Far North, according to local iwi.

The Herald has contacted police for comment.

It comes amid a search for a man who went missing nearby at Ahipara two days before Christmas.

Emergency services received a report a diver had gone missing near Tauroa/Reef Point about 4pm December 23.

A Coastguard spokeswoman earlier said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the missing diver during this difficult time.”

The Northern Advocate understood divers from search and rescue services were deployed to locate the missing diver after the report, however, bad weather conditions forced the services and community members to conduct land-based searches on most days.



