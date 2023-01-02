The parents of Iraena Asher, Betty and Mike Asher, pictured in 2005 - a year after their daughter disappeared. Photo / Richard Robinson

The body of a man has been found in the search for missing West Auckland man Michael Asher.

Police confirmed that search and rescue teams made the discovery last night, about 7pm, in an area of bush in Glen Eden.

“Police believe it to be 73-year-old man Michael Piki Kotuku Asher.”

Asher was reported missing on Friday, December 30 and was last seen at his home on Glengarry Rd on Christmas Day.

Iraena Asher disappeared in 2004 after police sent a taxi to the wrong address following a 111 call.

The circumstances surrounding his death are not known and the case has now been referred to the Coroner.

Police also confirmed that the victim is the father of Iraena Asher, the 25-year-old West Auckland woman who went missing in 2004 and has never been found.

“Michael was a much-loved family member and our thoughts are with his whānau.”