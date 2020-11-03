Body found in burning car in Manurewa, homicide investigation launched

The car was found on Alfriston Rd in South Auckland. Photo / Google Maps

A homicide investigation is under way after a body was found in a burning car in a South Auckland suburb overnight.

Police confirmed they were called to Alfriston Rd, in Manurewa, after fire services were called to the scene after reports a vehicle was on fire.

The incident happened about 3am.

Detective Inspector Chris Barry, of Counties Manukau Police, said: "[Fire and Emergency NZ] has attended, extinguished the fire and the body was then located."

Police were then quickly at the scene and put up a cordon in the area.

"Police [are] currently speaking with a man in relation to this matter and he is assisting us with our inquiries," Barry said.

"Our priority is to identify the deceased and locate their next of kin."

Motorists are being encouraged to avoid the area, as there are diversions in place from the intersections of Alfriston Rd and Mill Rd - along Alfriston Rd to the intersection with Brookby and Alfriston Ardmore Rd.