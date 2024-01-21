Voyager 2023 media awards
Blockhouse Bay road closure after house fire

Jaime Lyth
By
Quick Read

An early morning house fire has closed a busy road in southwest Auckland.

Fire and Emergency received reports of a house fire at 309 Blockhouse Bay Rd at 4.27am.

The two-storey home was well ablaze when firefighters arrived.

No one was reported injured.

Fenz responded to the scene with four firetrucks, one ladder truck and a fire investigator.

The incident is under control and the fire is extinguished. Emergency responders remained at the scene as of 5.55am.

Blockhouse Bay Rd has been closed to all traffic.

