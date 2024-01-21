An early morning house fire has closed a busy road in southwest Auckland.
Fire and Emergency received reports of a house fire at 309 Blockhouse Bay Rd at 4.27am.
The two-storey home was well ablaze when firefighters arrived.
No one was reported injured.
Fenz responded to the scene with four firetrucks, one ladder truck and a fire investigator.
The incident is under control and the fire is extinguished. Emergency responders remained at the scene as of 5.55am.
Blockhouse Bay Rd has been closed to all traffic.