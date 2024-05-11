B+LNZ to hold Trees Within Farms workshops

Sheep graze on farmland with a shelter belt in the background. Farmers are invited to attend Beef+Lamb NZ workshops titled Trees Within Farms.

Sheep graze on farmland with a shelter belt in the background. Farmers are invited to attend Beef+Lamb NZ workshops titled Trees Within Farms.

Beef and Lamb New Zealand is staging three Trees Within Farms workshops as “trees are an important part of pastoral-based farming systems”.

Maori Agribusiness Advisor Pania King said the workshops would broaden farmers understanding of the value of trees within farms and how to take advantage of carbon market opportunities.

“Thanks to the support of Te Uru Rākau, you can come along and meet your local Te Uru Rākau New Zealand Forest Service representative, hear from experts on opportunities to offset emissions, get a better understanding of the Emissions Trading Scheme and gain a clear idea of options relevant to your farm,” she said.

The Gisborne event is on May 13 at the Bushmere Arms from 12pm to 4.30pm.

The second is at Tolaga Bay Golf Club on May 14 from 10.30am.

The third is at Ruatōria RSA on June 18 from 10.30am.







