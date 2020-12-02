Website of the Year

Birkenhead residents fight "European hilltop village" overlooking Auckland Harbour Bridge

The proposed site of the apartment block on Tizard Road in Birkenhead. Photo / Doug Sherring

Bernard Orsman
By:

Super City reporter, NZ Herald.

Plans for a "European hilltop village" overlooking the Waitematā Harbour have residents fuming about a possible loophole allowing apartment blocks to be built in streets zoned for single houses.

Sino Dutch Developments Ltd is making

