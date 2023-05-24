Voyager 2022 media awards
'He should've come home': The killing of Connor Whitehead

Connor Whitehead was shot dead when he went a 15-year-old's birthday party in Christchurch. Digital image / Paul Slater

Connor Whitehead’s dad clearly remembers the last words he said to his son. James Whitehead spoke to Herald reporter Sam Sherwood at the end of a murder trial which recounted the fateful night when Connor was shot dead at a girl’s 15th birthday party.

One of Connor’s friends was standing beside him when he saw the VW pull up. He told the jury he spotted a shotgun out of the driver’s door window.

The partygoer then yelled out “he’s got a gun, get inside, get inside”.

He ran to the garage and shut the door before running inside