Scott Beard joined the Between two Beers podcast.

Five years after the tragic death of British tourist Grace Millane, the lead detective who oversaw the investigation has opened up on the day her body was discovered; the hardest day of his career.

In a wide-ranging interview on the Between Two Beers podcast, Detective Inspector Scott Beard also shared details about his battle with cancer, the 1981 Springbok Tour, the 1984 Queen Street Riots, David Tamahere and how he uses football to escape.

Beard is one of New Zealand’s most high-profile investigators and has worked with the New Zealand police force for 42 years.

Reflecting on the Millane case he said he saw red flags as soon as he was told the facts of the case about the missing 22-year-old woman in 2018.

Beard had previously worked on the investigation into the murder of Urban Höglin and Heidi Paakkonen, two Swedish tourists who disappeared in 1989 leading to an intense investigation under the name Operation Stockholm which attracted substantial media interest and became the largest land-based search undertaken in New Zealand.

“I thought back to the Swedish couple – and thought we need to get onto this, and we need to get onto this now,” Beard told the Between Two Beers podcast. “You’ve got to get staff in place straight away. We couldn’t afford to miss anything. It was too important.

“We knew it would be international media and the media focus would be big – and it was.

“One of the first things we were told was that Grace’s father, David Millane, was flying over and he was a multi-millionaire and he was bringing the media with him – and I just thought, ‘oh geez’.

“So I told our family liason officer, ‘when he arrives in my office, I need to talk to him, bring him straight here’.

“And I had to be upfront and honest with him, I said ‘I’ll tell you everything before I tell the media’.

“He was a family man, just like me. He had interest in English football, just like me. And we got on really well. He was here by himself, I just had to be there with him.”

When the police started closing in on the whereabouts of Millane’s body in the Waitakeres a few days after she went missing, the media quickly appeared on the scene which made the situation more stressful for Beard.

“On the Sunday morning, we’d sealed the area off and put tents there. The media had obviously been tipped off because our staff were just getting calls and calls about what was going on in Waitakere.

“So you can’t lie, I don’t want to lie to the media. We say we’re not sure, we may have found the grave site.

Beard said he planned a media stand-up for 4.30pm, to give the NZ media time to edit and prepare for the 6pm news.

“But everything ended up taking so long because we had to get our whole team up there. And eventually, we got the suitcase out and we had an X ray machine and the pathologist opened it up and saw the female body in the suitcase.

“By this time it’s ten to five. And I’d said in the media briefing 4.30pm. But before I could talk to them I had to make sure David knew.

“And we were in the Waitakeres so it was hard to get signal. Eventually we got hold of him.

New ep with Detective Inspector Scott Beard now live! We talk Grace Millane and the hardest press conference of his life, 42-years on the force, David Tamahere, training at FBI Academy, his battle with cancer and how he uses football to escape. pic.twitter.com/aYMlexQMHK — BetweenTwoBeersPodcast (@BeersBetween) April 18, 2023

Beard described the press conference as the hardest of his career, and he was visibly emotional speaking to their discovery.

“One minute I was there with the suitcase and Grace, the next I’m telling David and then the media person handed me some notes and said you have to say this.

“There’s no prep time. Usually, we’d have prep time to get in the zone. In this case there was no time. So within five minutes of seeing Grace in the suitcase, I told David and was then in front of the media.

“There was just this crime story playing out in the media. And it just got sadder and sadder and I think people knew where it was going. It was just so intense.”

In the long-form interview for the Between Two Beers podcast, Beard also talked about his experiences training at the FBI Academy at Quantico, what makes a good leader, the best and worst of 42 years on the force, and how he’s achieved work-life balance.

Behind the scenes of the tragic Grace Millane story 💔 Detective Inspector Scott Beard shares his insights about the event that gripped the world.



Listen to the episode by visiting: https://t.co/Z8RFXdZfhf#gracemillane #nzpolice #nznews #newzealand #detective #newzealandpolice pic.twitter.com/kFHshErZR4 — BetweenTwoBeersPodcast (@BeersBetween) April 19, 2023

Show notes | Scott Beard

1:50: Titles are important: Detective Inspector Scott Beard, Scotty B, Beardy, Beardy’s dad

5:30: The Shrine

8:14: Feats of fitness past 50

12:36: Spending time at the FBI Academy at Quantico

17:25: 42 years in the police force

23:10: The 1981 Springbok Tour

27:34: The 1984 Queen Street riot

30:50: Joining the Criminal Investigation Branch

35:14: Operation Stockholm

43:37: Good cop, bad cop and the mystery of the who done it crime

47:16: The Grace Millane investigation

56:36: Breaking the news to the media after discovering Grace

1:02:29: Work life balance

1:08:14: Thoughts on leadership

1:12:27: Changes over the years: child protection and adult sexual assault

1:15:55: The global media interest in Grace Millane

1:19:27: A battle with cancer and the impact you can have on others

1:31:03: A life after the police force

1:32:28: Last words from Steve, Seamus, and Scott

Between Two Beers is part of the Alternative Commentary Collective - NZ’s Home for Sports Entertainment. Check out more podcasts, events, details on live commentaries and sports watch alongs here.



