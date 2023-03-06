Two teenagers, aged 17 and 14, have appeared in court to face murder charges of Joshuah Tasi, 28, who was stabbed to death on Friday, March 3 in a road rage incident. Video / Hayden Woodward

The grieving family of Beach Haven man Joshuah Tasi have paid tribute to the multi-talented, artistic and deeply loved man, while thanking the people who were with him at the time of his death.

Tasi was fatally stabbed on Beach Haven Rd on Friday night. Two teenagers are facing murder charges in relation to his death.

In a statement, the family said the 28-year-old was incredibly multi-talented, deeply loved and treasured.

“As a family, we are deeply shocked and hurt that our beloved Joshuah is no longer with us. We are still finding it difficult to navigate through all the emotions and feelings around the nature of his passing and the events leading up to it.”

The Tasi family said they are very grateful for the support of the Beach Haven community since the tragic incident and sent a special message to the people who were with Joshuah in the immediate aftermath.

Joshuah Tasi was fatally stabbed during an incident in the Auckland suburb of Beach Haven. Photo / Supplied

“We, as a family, would like to thank our community near and far that has showered us with their love, condolences and prayers. It is far more than we could have ever imagined.”

“We especially would love to thank those people who were with Josh in his final moments.

“No words could describe the magnitude of our appreciation for acting as quickly as you did without a second thought. It is comforting to know that he was not alone.”

The family said Tasi was a singer, dancer, actor, artist, saxophone, and guitar player.

A family service will be held on Monday and a funeral the following day.

“We appreciate many will want to attend and pay their respects, so we will do our best to keep you informed,” the family statement said.

The names and identifying details of the two teenagers charged with Joshuah’s murder are suppressed under the Oranga Tamariki Act 1985 when the case was called at the North Shore Youth Court yesterday morning.

On Sunday, about 100 people gathered at Beach Haven Community House to mourn and pay respects to the Tasi family.

Residents lined one side of Beach Haven Rd while a small group prayed on the footpath at the location where Joshuah died and flowers had been left.