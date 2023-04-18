Bayfair roundabout and flyover pictured in February 2023. Photo / Waka Kotahi

People will soon drive over the new State Highway 2 Bayfair flyover with the last of the three Bay Link bridges scheduled to open this month.

The flyover will open in a temporary configuration and take traffic over the Bayfair roundabout, Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said in a statement today.

The traffic switch and work leading up to it were weather dependent.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency Bay of Plenty regional manager maintenance and operations, Rob Campbell, said in the statement the long-awaited, last major piece of infrastructure of the Bay Link project was a huge milestone.

“While there’s a lot of carefully sequenced work that needs to take place from now until the opening date, we want people to be aware of the upcoming switch and start thinking about their journey once it’s open.

Traffic from State Highway 2, Papamoa and SH29A. Photo / Waka Kotahi

“Opening the flyover to traffic means significant changes for everyone and will require drivers to make an early selection of the route they will take depending on their destination.”

Campbell said Waka Kotahi were asking people to “stay low for local” if they wanted to access Girven Rd, Matapihi Rd and local businesses, and to use the new flyover over the roundabout if travelling to and from State Highway 2/Tauranga Eastern Link, Pāpāmoa, SH29A, Maungatapu, Welcome Bay, the Mount, the port or the city centre.

Traffic from Mount Maunganui and city centre. Photo / Waka Kotahi

“The flyover is opening under temporary traffic management and people are asked to take extra care when travelling through the area while everyone gets used to the new layout, especially during morning and evening peak times.”

The opening of the Bayfair flyover was expected to reduce traffic volumes on the Bayfair roundabout so the final phase of road reconstruction works at the roundabout could get underway.

Changes for road users

Once the new flyover is open, all road users are encouraged to plan their first journeys through the area before leaving home and allow extra time.

The flyover will open with a temporary speed limit of 50km/h, while the current temporary speed limit of 30km/h will continue to apply around the Bayfair roundabout.

Road reconstruction at roundabout to enter final phase

While the flyover is one of the last significant pieces of infrastructure to be opened as part of Bay Link, other construction will be ongoing until the project’s completion in late 2023, Waka Kotahi said in the statement.

All existing roads within the Bay Link site are being replaced to support heavier and more vehicles.

Immediately after the flyover opens, the final phase of road reconstruction at the Bayfair roundabout will start. This phase involved reconstructing the ground-level roads leading into and away from the roundabout to bring them up to the required standards.

This will be done in stages, each requiring traffic layouts that will temporarily change the way people navigate the area.

Road and lane closures

Lane closures on Maunganui Rd are required to create work zones for reconstruction on all roads off the roundabout. Temporarily reducing the road to a single lane allows this reconstruction to be completed safely alongside live traffic, and as efficiently and quickly as possible.

Maunganui Rd, at ground level, northbound will be reduced to a single lane from opposite Exeter St, through the Bayfair roundabout to opposite Concord Ave.

Maunganui Rd, at ground level, southbound will be reduced to a single lane from Concord Ave to the Bayfair roundabout.

There will be one lane only around the Bayfair roundabout.

As work continues at ground level at the project’s Baypark end, all road users using the Bayfair flyover to connect with SH2 Tauranga Eastern Link or SH29A will use the SH2/SH29A Te Maunga interchange.

People are reminded that the Truman Lane layout remains in place until late autumn 2023.

No changes for people walking and cycling

The flyover is for vehicles only, and not accessible to people walking and cycling.

Once the project is complete, safe walking and cycling connections will be provided at the local road level.

In this configuration, there will be no changes to existing routes and the underpass will remain available for people travelling on foot, bikes, scooters, mobility scooters and wheelchairs to and from Matapihi and Arataki.



