ASB bank investigated after offering Kiwi scam victim a goodwill payment, why Generation Z are less likely to end up behind bars and petition demands harsher penalty after Kiwi allegedly kills beloved Aussie fish in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald / Getty

A family-owned blueberry orchard in Hawke’s Bay has been “stripped” of all its crop, with thieves making off with hundreds of kilograms of berries.

Bay Blueberries, a staple of farmers markets in the region with a headquarters near Hastings, was hard hit by Cyclone Gabrielle in February and rebuilding with its summer crop.

It said someone had “decided to pick our current ripe variety in the middle of the night between [January] 1 and 4. They stripped all our berries; ripe, nearly ripe and unripe.

“This has affected our family, employee families, customers and markets. We think it’s unfair to target growers trying to recover their business after Cyclone Gabrielle and our team who are committed to growing beautiful fruit for our community,” the business said.

Police investigating the incident, which happened on Railway Rd South, have been trying to identify any offenders and have asked for any information from the public.

A police spokesman asked people to call police and quote file number 240104/4781 to give information, or else call Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 to give anonymous tips.

The business said: “The thieves would have needed several pickers and utes or a large van to transport it all.”

BayBlue orchard in Hastings has been targeted by thieves who have 'stipped' the family-business of its crop.



















