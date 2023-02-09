Emergency service workers have been told to wear ballistic vests on all their jobs throughout the city centre, due to reports of impending violence in Hamilton. Photo / NZME

Ambulance workers in the heart of Hamilton city have been ordered to don stab-proof vests on their jobs today, following reports of a scheduled gang scrap.

The “Battle of the Hoods”, announced through an online flyer circulated on social media, is scheduled to take place on Friday at 3pm near the Hamilton Transport Centre.

In its description littered with grammar and spelling errors, the flyer tells members to meet at the depot before continuing the fight “around town”.

“Weapons aloud”, the flyer reads as well as telling members to meet at Enderley Park on Saturday if police spoil their party.

The Herald understands the scrap is set to involve students attending different schools and it’s been described as those informed about the fight as a “schools versus schools” affair.

It’s understood those involved in the rival “hoods” have a private Instagram account, where videos are posted of their fights.

The fight has put the city on edge, with a local high school sending an urgent message to parents warning them of the scrap.

The poster for 'Battle of the Hoods' circulating on social media. Photo / Supplied

“Due to the possibility of an advertised fight event, the police have advised as a precautionary measure that alternative transport arrangements are made for your child on this day and to avoid going into the city centre,” the message read.

The St John Ambulance service confirmed to the Herald all ambulance staff working within Hamilton City boundaries have been issued lightweight tactical vests “in light of the event this afternoon”.

The vests are designed to provide stab, slash and light ballistic protection, to offer “an additional layer of protection” to staff in the rare instance it’s called for.

A spokesperson for St John said safety is paramount for their staff.

“We are not prepared to put our staff at risk in situations that may prove dangerous, so have issued the vests as a precautionary measure.

“Our people will not enter scenes until deemed safe to do so by [Police] and we are working closely with our colleagues at NZ Police.”

According to police, there has been no action taken since the flyer reached the public domain - however, they have urged locals to not come into the city to watch the scrap.

“There is the potential you may put yourself in harm’s way,” a police spokesperson said.

Hamilton mayor Paula Southgate told the Herald on Thursday she was “shocked and disgusted” to hear about the organised fight and called the poster “incredibly confronting”.

The Hamilton Transport Centre is the reported location of where the scrap is to be held. Photo / Supplied

“What was really of concern to me is that it was a neighbourhood versus neighbourhood. That’s just tragically sad for our city that people would want three neighbourhoods to come together and harm each other,” she said.

Southgate didn’t believe it was connected to any notorious New Zealand gangs and didn’t know if it were youths organising the brawl.

The mayor, along with Hamilton Council, has been in contact with police, City Safe and other agencies.

Schools and sports clubs reached out to their students yesterday to alert them to the risks around the planned event, telling parents to keep their students away from key areas.

“We would strongly encourage you to keep your sons and daughters away from the areas of Enderley, the Central City Bus Station or Chartwell,” said Scott Jenkins, principal of Morrinsville College in a statement online.

“This may seem to be an overly-cautious alert, however we would like our parents to be fully informed and be able to make good decisions with regards to their sons’ and daughters’ safety.”

Jenkins said the school would not like to see their students caught up as bystanders in the event.

Melville Junior Rugby club put out a statement on their social media acknowledging a number of kids in the community catch buses to and from school at the location of the fight.

“We really do appreciate everyone who have let us know. Information has been passed on to Police from many sources,” the statement said.

City Safe unit manager Kelvin Powell said the council’s City Safe team is “liaising closely with police”.

“We are taking steps to make sure our staff on the ground are kept safe, and others should avoid both areas at the proposed times.”