Matthew Luke Hodder, 32, appeared before the High Court in Dunedin this morning. Photo / Instagram

An Australian ex-stripper joked about buying a petrol station while on the way to retrieve $27 million of cocaine from a ship docked in Dunedin, a court has heard.

But when 32-year-old Matthew Luke Hodder dived under the vessel there was nothing there.

He appeared before the High Court at Dunedin where details of the “organised crimes syndicate’s” actions were made public for the first time.

On August 3 last year, a 254m container ship, Spirit of Auckland, was transiting through Philadelphia when law enforcement agencies seized two large duffel bags containing 91kg of “bricks” of the class-A drug from an intake grate under the vessel.

According to court documents, it is known as “a parasite importation”.

After the GPS trackers became water-damaged, the traffickers were unaware the cocaine had been confiscated and the ship docked in Melbourne four weeks later.

Enter Hodder, who Australian media named as an ex-stripper and is described by his online agency as “an experienced model and male entertainer ... willing to give anything a shot”.

The defendant also goes by the name “Matty Thunder” and played “DIY Dave” in advertisements for Magic Mike.

Another man, who has denied his role and has name suppression, tested equipment and carried out reconnaissance on Spirit of Auckland.

Equipped with sandbags, wrenches, a long metal rod and even an underwater scooter, they were prepared.

However, during a test dive they were intercepted by Australian authorities and their plans were aborted.

On September 13, Hodder flew from Melbourne to Queenstown.

He and his alleged co-defendant sat separately during the flight and hired a red Toyota Highlander which they drove to Dunedin.

After checking in to a motel, Hodder visited outdoor supply stores and spent $4000 on dive equipment including a wetsuit, pressure gauges, a torch, dive bag and snorkel.

“Mr Hodder was persistent throughout the sale exchange and offered cash at one point to help facilitate hiring the air tanks with more ease,” a summary of facts said.

Court documents noted he was unaware what exactly he was supposed to be taking off the ship but he knew it was illegal and of significant value.

On September 16, the men drove to Careys Bay to scope out the shipping berth and when they returned to their hotel for the night, police installed listening devices to capture their conversations.

At 3.13am the next day, the men returned to claim the $27m cache.

An intercepted conversation during the drive proved revealing.

When the co-defendant commented on the cost of fuel, Hodder told him: “It’s all right mate, after tonight you’re not gonna have to worry about the petrol prices. You can buy a petrol station. Put whatever prices you want.”

Hodder changed into his diving gear and hid under a dock in Port Otago’s restricted area, the court heard.

As Spirit of Auckland entered the shipping channel, the co-defendant drove alongside it, communicating its position by radio to the diver.

Hodder performed numerous dives on the starboard side of the vessel and swam around the stern as he became increasingly desperate.

Police tracked their every movement.

When Hodder was unable to locate the bags, he came ashore and there were hurried conversations with people overseas involved in the plot.

They were sent a video of where the drugs were stashed, prompting a discussion about a second dive, but because of a lack of air in the tanks, they ultimately decided to return to the city for breakfast.

When they parked their vehicle, police swooped, seizing four cellphones, a laptop and cash in three denominations during the arrest.

Hodder pleaded guilty to attempting to take possession of cocaine for the purpose of supply, a charge which carries a maximum penalty of 10 years’ imprisonment.

Justice Jonathan Eaton delayed entering a conviction so the defendant could complete the Drug Treatment Programme while in prison.

Hodder will be sentenced in February.

Deep dive timeline

· July 31, 2022: US law enforcement tipped off about cocaine on a ship bound for Australia.

· Aug 2: 91kg of the class-A drug seized while ship is docked in Philadelphia.

· Sept 6: Matthew Hodder practises scuba diving in preparation in Melbourne.

· Sept 8: Hodder is spotted by Australian authorities, aborts retrieval attempt.

· Sept 10: Ship leaves Melbourne for Dunedin.

· Sept 13: Hodder and co-defendant fly to Queenstown, hire car, head to Dunedin.

· Sept 15-16: They buy $4000 of dive gear from shops and hire air tanks.

· Sept 16: Defendants drive to Careys Bay to scope out port, police bug their car.

· Sept 17: Hodder cannot find the cocaine, the pair return to town where they are arrested.