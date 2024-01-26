Murrays Bay woman Zelda Garcia is distraught after her cat Kynava was shot and killed this morning. Photo / Zelda Garcia

WARNING: Graphic content.

A North Shore woman is bereft and distraught after she found her cat had been shot early this morning.

Zelda Garcia, of Browns Bay, told the Herald she was “devastated” to lose her Bengal cat, Kynava, having heard it “screaming” this morning and finding it covered in blood on her doorstep.

“I just can’t imagine there’s somebody that can be so cruel, and you know, you think you know the area you live in and don’t expect anybody around could do something like this,” she said.

Garcia believed Kynava was not shot on her property, but had “dragged himself home, the poor boy”, leaving a “blood trail through the garden”.

She claimed Kynava could not have been shot by a BB gun because the shooting had left an entry and exit wound.

“I mean, what the police officer said is that it shows it was a fairly high-velocity gun, because normally if it was an air gun or BB gun it [a bullet or pallet] would get stuck in him, but it just went straight through him,” Garcia said.

She was at a loss as to who would have shot her cat, saying there had not been any animosity between her and her neighbours, and she had never heard any complaints about Kynava.

“It’s just somebody that was bored this morning and decided to just randomly shoot at some living being.

“We can just be grateful he’d managed to come home,” she said.

“To the evil devil that shot and killed our cat, may you rot in hell. Watch your cats, people, there is a demon amongst us.”

The Herald has approached police and the SPCA for comment.

A lorikeet was killed by a slug gun in Murrays Bay last June.

And in July, an elderly Canterbury couple’s cat was shot and killed. The couple believed their cat was killed by a rouge hunter near their rural property.

Cody Hayton and Emilia Petronelli have paid more than $2500 in vet bills to treat Riko, who was shot multiple times.

In 2019, concerns were raised about a spate of cat shootings in Prebbleton, near Christchurch. SPCA spokeswoman Jessie Gilchrist said three shootings in three years in the area suggested the incidents might have been linked.

Residents Cody Hayton and Emilia Petronelli have paid more than $2500 in vet bills to treat Riko, who was shot multiple times and lost his eye.

