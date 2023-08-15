Auckland train delays ahead of Fifa semi-final between Spain and Sweden

AT said an earlier track obstruction and trespasser between Manurewa and Homai had caused the delays. Photo / Alex Burton

AT said an earlier track obstruction and trespasser between Manurewa and Homai had caused the delays. Photo / Alex Burton

Auckland’s train network is facing delays ahead of tonight’s semi-final Fifa match between Spain and Sweden at Eden Park.

Auckland Transport (AT) said an earlier track obstruction and a trespasser between Manurewa and Homai had caused delays of up to 15 minutes on the Southern and Eastern Line.

UPDATE 1:40PM

Due to earlier track obstruction and trespasser incidents between Manurewa and Homai, Southern and Eastern Lines are delayed up to 15 minutes.

Rail Network Rebuild buses running.

Scheduled buses are still accepting at HOP cards and paper rail tickets. https://t.co/PR7AGWlxgI — Auckland Transport Travel Alerts (@AT_TravelAlerts) August 15, 2023

Ticket holders to Fifa Women’s World Cup match tonight can get free public transport.

Spectators’ tickets get them free transport on trains to Kingsland station, all special bus services and scheduled bus services from two hours before kickoff. To plan your journey, use the Auckland Transport Events Planner.

MetService has forecast a partly cloudy day, with possible light showers.



