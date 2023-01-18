Image / Flight Radar

A flight from Auckland to Sydney has landed safely after issuing a mayday call over the Tasman Sea.

It followed a reported engine failure on the twin-engined Boeing 737-838 aircraft.

The Qantas flight QF144 left Auckland at 2.30pm (NZT) and landed in Sydney at about 5.25pm.

A Sydney Airport spokesperson told NewstalkZB emergency services, including fire, police and ambulance are on standby as a precaution.

A spokesperson for Qantas told the Herald they are looking into the incident and will be releasing a statement proactively.

A mayday call is made when the aircraft is in a condition of being threatened by serious and/or imminent danger and is requiring immediate assistance, according to the Civil Aviation Authority of New Zealand.

Independent aviation expert Irene King told the Herald pilots are “absolutely trained” in landing this type of aircraft with one engine, although of course, it will be “less than desirable.”

She said it was ideal that the aircraft is landing at Sydney airport as it’s common for most pilots to have already landed here so will be familiar, and the path is relatively straight.

More than 130,000 people are tracking QF144 on Flight Radar, which is currently the most tracked flight in the world.

More to come