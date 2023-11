Police are responding to an inner city incident. Photo / Dean Purcell

Auckland motorists are warned they could face delays as inner city roads and connections from State Highway 16 to the North Shore are closed due to a police incident.

The closures include Karangahape Rd and northbound exits from State Highway 16 towards the North Shore when heading both from the west and east.

“Due to a police incident the link from SH16 Port to SH1 northbound is closed,” police said.

Motorists are advised to delay their journeys.