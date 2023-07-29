East's Vincent Yan is among kitchen maestros lined up for The Chef’s Table series, along with other top Auckland chefs such as Frank Camorra, Kyle Street, Al Brown and Stuart Marsden. Photo / Supplied

East's Vincent Yan is among kitchen maestros lined up for The Chef’s Table series, along with other top Auckland chefs such as Frank Camorra, Kyle Street, Al Brown and Stuart Marsden. Photo / Supplied

If you like food, you’ll love August.

Auckland’s Restaurant Month is back from Tuesday, with more than 100 special menus priced at $30, $45 and $55+, as well as a $25 per person cocktails and bites option, and a return to The Chef Collab Series pairing overseas-based Kiwi chefs such as Analiese Gregory with Ahi’s Ben Bayly, and Justin North with FISH Restaurant’s Des Harris.

Eats range from a two-course dinner of onion bhaji or chicken tikka followed by butter chicken or palak paneer, all washed down with sparkling water, for $30 each at Chawlas and far beyond to the $260 per person six-course and drink matches collaboration feast on the menu when Analiese Gregory joins Ben Bayly at Ahi.

Nelly Robinson from Sydney’s ‘Nel’ will also be teaming up with Sid Sahrawat of Cassia Restaurant to create a six-course modern Indian dining experience as part of Restaurant Month.

The Chef’s Table Series is also back, with top Auckland chefs Frank Camorra, Kyle Street, Al Brown, Stuart Marsden and Vincent Yan mixing food and conversation for a limited number of diners.

Guangdong-native Yan has earned the title “Wok Master” since starting as Auckland’s East restaurant, and is already a favourite among customers for the traditional Cantonese flavours in his cooking, Restaurant Month organisers say.

Meanwhile, Flavours of the City will range from a Dumpling and Noodle Crawl along Lorne St to a four-course dinner at Homeland by Peter Gordon.

More information on Restaurant Month 2023, including participating restaurants and menus, is at www.heartofthecity.co.nz/restaurant-month