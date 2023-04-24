Police were kept busy overnight after five businesses were targeted in ram raids and smash-and-grab burglaries before some items were recovered from a spiked vehicle in Henderson. Video / Hayden Woodward

Auckland police were kept busy overnight after five businesses were targeted in ram raids and smash-and-grab burglaries.

Three men, including a teenager, have been arrested after they ram raided the Ponsonby Superette on Ponsonby Rd around 1.35am.

A witness said the vehicle the offenders used to gain access was towed, and the shop front was boarded up by emergency glass contractors.

A police spokesperson said the offenders fled the scene in a second vehicle.

Ram raiders smashed their way into Ponsonby Superette. Photo / Hayden Woodward

“Police located the second vehicle a short time later and was spiked,” they said.

“Three men were arrested.”

An 18-year-old man is due to appear in Auckland District Court today on charges of unlawfully getting into a motor vehicle, burglary by night and assaulting police.

A 17-year-old man is due to appear in Auckland Youth Court on charges of unlawfully getting into a motor vehicle and burglary by night.

A 16-year-old man will be referred to youth services.

Meanwhile, a group of youths ram raided X Vape store on Meadowland Drive in Somerville, east Auckland, and stole disposable vapes.

The owner, who has 12 X Vape shops, told the Herald he thought kids were targeting his stores because they weren’t old enough to buy the products.

“This is the first [burglary] this year, but it won’t be the last.

“Business is hard to do this year as the economy is not good and also these kind of things happen so it’s very hard for us to keep the business running in Auckland.”

He said he was trying to close some of his shops and move out of Auckland.

A police spokesperson said they were still working to locate the offender/s and determine what was stolen.

Police responded to a smash and grab on The Esplanade in Campbells Bay. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A group of youths also broke into a shop on The Esplanade in Campbells Bay around 3.30am, stealing a cash register, vapes and food.

The owner told the Herald that it was his first time being targeted by thieves at night.

A police spokesperson said the offenders fled in a vehicle which was later located by police and followed from a distance.

A car believed to be linked to the Campbells Bay burglary was spiked in Henderson. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Their vehicle was spiked and a witness said it had been fleeing on all four rims.

It was stopped on Lincoln Rd in Henderson and the stolen items from the burglary were recovered.

“The vehicle was spiked on State Highway 1 link to State highway 16 and 2 youths were taken into custody,” said a police spokesperson.

“They will be referred to Youth services.

“Vape products and a cash till were recovered.”

Items believed to have been stolen from a shop in Campbells Bay were recovered from the vehicle. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Meanwhile, an Auckland man who has run his North Shore restaurant since 1982 was hit by thieves for the first time last night.

Police responded to the smash and grab at The Mediterranean on Mokoia Rd in Chatswood around 1.59am.

The owner told the Herald he was disgusted after learning thieves had smashed his windows and taken bottles of spirits and liqueur.

“This is the first time I’ve had a robbery,” he said.

“We do everything right and then something like this happens. It destroys your ambition, it destroys your drive, you start wondering, you start doubting everything.

“I’m wondering should I have a bed here and sleep here, even if I do so I’ll only jeopardise my own safety.”

He believed the offenders were in the store for about three minutes before being disturbed by the alarm.

A police spokesperson said they also responded to a second burglary on the road around the same time.

The Herald understands that Business Professional Services Ltd, which is next door to the restaurant, was also the other to be targeted.

“A scene examination is being conducted today at both addresses. inquiries are ongoing,” police said.



