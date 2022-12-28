Police responded to another ram raid in Auckland overnight, a west Auckland liquor store.
The front entrance of Henderson Valley Rd’s West Liquor was smashed in by offenders and a vehicle used to gain entry, photos of the site show.
The store’s manager arrived shortly after the incident occurred.
He wouldn’t comment but was “clearly frustrated”, according to a photographer at the scene.
It’s understood the storefront was still boarded up after a previous burglary at the shop.
Photos show the devastation left behind by the offenders, including smashed bottles and a bollard torn from the ground.
Police are yet to comment on the matter.
MORE TO COME.