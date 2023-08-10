Auckland police target Killer Beez after gang funeral: Three people arrested, 14 vehicles seized

The large Killer Beez gathering on July 10 “affected” parts of the Southern Motorway, police said, with several people driving dangerously or in unroadworthy vehicles. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Police have arrested three people and seized more than a dozen vehicles for doing burnouts and driving dangerously during a gang-funeral procession on one of Auckland’s motorways last month.

The large Killer Beez gathering on July 10 “affected” parts of the Southern Motorway, police said, with several people driving dangerously or in unroadworthy vehicles.

Police seized 14 vehicles “for nuisance driving ... including doing burnouts in public areas and driving dangerously,” Counties Manukau East area prevention manager Inspector Rakana Cook said.

Cook said the community had “had enough” and hoped the arrests reassured people police would follow-up on the anti-social behaviour.

He said officers executed 20 search warrants around East and South Auckland, including in Manurewa, Clover Park, Ōtara, Flat Bush, Half Moon Bay, Māngere, Rosehill and Papatoetoe.

Police arrested and charged a 27-year-old man with sustained loss of traction - doing burnouts - and will appear in the Manukau District Court later this month, Cook said.

A 28-year-old man has been arrested and charged with dangerous driving, possession for supply of cannabis and possession of a weapon. He will appear in the Manukau District Court “at a later date”.

Cook said another person was arrested for an unrelated matter. A further two people were summonsed for dangerous driving.

“Police have zero tolerance for driving behaviour that puts other road users at risk,” Cook said.

“The community has had enough, and we hope this reassures residents that Police will continue to target dangerous and nuisance driving, and any offending will be investigated, and follow-up action taken,” he said.

A Killer Beez gang member is taken into custody during the police operation at a gang tangi in Auckland. Photo / NZME

Cook said search warrants were one of “a number of strategies” to target offenders and reduce victimistaion.

“We will continue to actively target those involved in anti-social and criminal activity.

“All contain unnecessary risk for the riders themselves, which they extend out to community through their driving behaviours,” he said.

He asked people who witnessed dangerous or nuisance driven to call 111. Otherwisie, people could call 105 after the fact or anonymously via CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.



