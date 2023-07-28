National claim a leaked Labour tax policy, police take to the sky in the search for missing real estate agent and global boiling is here as the earth’s temperatures soar. Video / NZ Herald / AP

An on-ramp to the Southwestern Motorway is closed after a truck flipped spilling its load across the road.

NZTA Waka Kotahi is warning motorists using the southbound Neilson St on-ramp to expect delays after the crash around 11.55am.

It says motorists should avoid the route and to expect delays on Neilson St and around Ōnehunga.

A photo from the scene shows one of the large truck’s trailers on its side blocking one lane while debris is strewn across another lane around 20m from the wreck.

SH20 NEILSON ST ON-RAMP - 11:55AM

Due to a truck crash the southbound Neilson St on-ramp to #SH20 is blocked and likely to require closure to clear the scene. Expect delays in the area or use alternative route if possible. ^TP pic.twitter.com/O6aIdxZ49q — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) July 28, 2023

NZTA said the Neilson St on-ramp was blocked and likely to require closure to clear the scene.

“Expect delays in the area or use alternative route if possible,” said the agency.

Traffic is starting to bank up in the area. The main Ōnehunga roads leading to the motorway on-ramp are gridlocked.