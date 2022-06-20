Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand|PoliticsUpdated

Auckland mayoralty: Simon Wilson - a laughable poll, but a big winner anyway

7 minutes to read
Support continues for first responders in wake of horror crash, why you could be subject to facial recognition at your local supermarket and it's a chilly start to the week as temperatures plummet in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Support continues for first responders in wake of horror crash, why you could be subject to facial recognition at your local supermarket and it's a chilly start to the week as temperatures plummet in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Simon Wilson
By
Simon Wilson

Senior Writer

OPINION:

At first blush, the Curia poll on the Auckland mayoral election released last week is laughable.

They polled 500 people, of whom 53 per cent said they weren't sure how they'd vote.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.