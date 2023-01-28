Wayne Smith and Richard Visser’s valiant efforts to swim through two metres of water to save a million-dollar collection of rugby memorabilia. Video / Wayne Smith

An Auckland family have been left devastated after much of an irreplaceable collection of rugby memorabilia was wrecked by the floods.

The family of Charl Visser were unable to save his collection in the garage of his Trelawny Pl, Northcote home. It included signatures of international rugby players dating back to the 1960s and is the product of 60 years of dedicated collecting.

But in a heroic rescue mission amid the worst of the Friday night deluge, they managed to swim through filthy water over their heads to help Charl evacuate the home.

Much of his possessions are gone.

Visser’s son-in-law Wayne Smith, co-owner and director of Fusion Partners recruitment and business consultancy and no relation to the Kiwi coach, said at least half of the collection, worth well over $1 million, was destroyed.

Anything less than about 1.8 metres off the ground was ruined by flood waters. Photo / Supplied

The memorabilia was the product of a lifetime of dedicated collecting by Visser who came to New Zealand from South Africa more than 40 years ago.

Smith said Charl had collected the signatures of many test players since the 1960s with a particular focus on Springbok vs All Blacks. The collection also included irreplaceable game balls, books team photos, jerseys and other mementos.

He said Charl was devastated to lose so much of the product of his hobby of several decades. The extent of the destruction has become apparent as the waters receded on Saturday.

Smith said Charl was distraught to find a signed Jonah Lomu jersey, given to him personally by the late great winger, with its glass frame smashed and lying underwater.

Charl’s home in Trelawny Pl lies in a dip in the land.

Friday’s deluge saw the water flow from surrounding areas into the depression and eventually lap to the top of the garage doors.

The view Smith and Visser saw as they swam to rescue Charl. Photo / Supplied

About 6.30pm on Friday the water started coming into the garage. Smith said when it was ankle deep he thought it couldn’t get much higher, but before long it was knee deep. The water kept coming.

“Everything below five, six foot (1.8m) is all destroyed,” Smith said.

“Books and collections and everything, over 60 years’ worth. I mean that’s literally millions of dollars worth.

“The car actually started floating in the garage.”

Smith and Visser’s son Richard were eventually forced to swim through waters estimated to be well over 2m deep to help Charl evacuate.

Wayne Smith during he and his brother-in-law's valiant mercy dash through treacherous flood waters. Photo / Supplied

“I never anticipated that it was going to be that deep, until I got down and realised it was going to be way over my head,” Smith said.

“The few possessions he managed to grab were all totally drenched and destroyed.

“We went round there today to go and assess the damage. And that was shocking. Just getting back to the house and seeing the destruction.”

The view from the top level as waters surrounded the Northcote home. Photo / Supplied

The floods have struck a double blow for the Smith-Visser family. They were scheduled to fly out to South Africa on Saturday morning to visit Smith’s mother, who has cancer, but all flights were cancelled due to the floods.

“Pretty much would be the last time I’ll see her,” Smith said.

