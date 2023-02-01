Dramatic rescue as house collapses in a landslide, what to expect weather-wise as the clean-up begins and marine heatwave blamed for mass sponge die-off in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

The key route along Auckland’s eastern shoreline remains shut by multiple slips but an alternate route has reopened overnight.

Huge landslides packed with large trees have crashed down onto Tamaki Dr between Mission Bay and Mechanics Bay, forcing the road to close yesterday.

While there is no word on when Tamaki Dr will be cleared, Ngapipi Rd has now reopened after a large tree came down across the road during Tuesday’s storm.

Tamaki Dr shut after massive slip. Photo / Bike Tamaki Drive

Deputy Mayor and Orākei ward Cr Desley Simpson posted on social media this morning asking residents for their patience and alerting them to a number of detours in place on Tamaki Dr.

“We need more time to clear the slips and check stability,” she said.

Road workers were seen clearing blocked drains on Tamaki Dr yesterday.

Road worker clears blocked drains causing flooding, Tamaki Drive. Photo / Michael Craig

Ngāti Whātua Orākei had been working to salvage the Okahu Bay urupā after the heavy downpour filled it with water.

A fallen tree has blocked Ngapipi Rd. Photo / Michael Craig

Auckland Transport said the Eastern line between Orakei and Glen Innes stations and services between Britomart and Panmure was resumed yesterday afternoon after it was suspended due to flooding in the morning.

“Southern line is running as planned from Papakura to Britomart via the Eastern line.

“Eastern line services are also running between Otahuhu and Manukau in both directions only.”

The adverse weather led to the closure of Kelly Tarlton’s Aquarium yesterday.

Trees and mud block the car park at Kelly Tarltons. Photo / Dean Purcell

This morning the popular Tamaki Dr tourist destination posted that due to the flooding Sea Life Kelly Tarltons would be closed until Friday.

“We would like to take this time to again acknowledge our incredible and passionate team for the amazing work they are doing assisting with the flooding and, caring for all animals big and small (they are all safe and well).

“Unfortunately, Sea Life Kelly Tarltons will remain closed tomorrow Friday 3rd February 2023 as we continue to clean up after the flooding.”

MetService has placed a heavy rain watch lasting 12 hours for eastern areas of Auckland starting 11pm tonight.

“A period of rain is possible. Total rainfall accumulations could approach the current lower warning criteria for Auckland of 50mm in 12 hours.”